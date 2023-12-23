In this season's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Georgia State Panthers are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Utah State Aggies. Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Utah State matchup in this article.

Georgia State vs. Utah State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Boise, Idaho
  • Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Georgia State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Utah State Moneyline
Georgia State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

  • Georgia State has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Utah State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Aggies have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

