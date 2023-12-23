2024 NCAA Bracketology: Georgia Tech March Madness Odds | December 25
For bracketology insights on Georgia Tech and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
How Georgia Tech ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|149
Georgia Tech's best wins
When Georgia Tech beat the Duke Blue Devils (No. 21 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 72-68, it was its best win of the season so far. Against Duke, Baye Ndongo led the team by delivering 21 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 67-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 33/RPI) on November 28
- 73-70 over UMass (No. 77/RPI) on December 21
- 73-68 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146/RPI) on December 22
- 82-81 over Penn State (No. 249/RPI) on December 16
- 88-85 at home over Howard (No. 286/RPI) on November 9
Georgia Tech's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- According to the RPI, the Yellow Jackets have three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Georgia Tech has drawn the 49th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- Reviewing the Yellow Jackets' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Reviewing Georgia Tech's upcoming schedule, it has six games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Georgia Tech's next game
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV Channel: ACC Network
