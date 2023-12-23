If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Georgia Tech and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Georgia Tech's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Georgia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 77

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech's best wins

When Georgia Tech took down the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 65 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 64-53 on December 16, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Kara Dunn, as the top point-getter in the victory over Georgia, recorded 21 points, while Rusne Augustinaite was second on the team with 16.

Next best wins

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 141/RPI) on November 16

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 165/RPI) on November 6

77-38 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 178/RPI) on November 19

73-60 at home over Mercer (No. 239/RPI) on December 5

94-70 at home over Georgia State (No. 249/RPI) on December 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

According to the RPI, Georgia Tech has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Yellow Jackets are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Georgia Tech is playing the 110th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Yellow Jackets have 15 games remaining against teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Georgia Tech has 18 games remaining this season, including seven contests versus Top 25 teams.

Georgia Tech's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Georgia Tech games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.