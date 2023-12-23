Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Glynn County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Glynn County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Forsyth High School at Glynn Academy

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 23

2:30 PM ET on December 23 Location: Brunswick, GA

Brunswick, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23

7:30 PM ET on December 23 Location: Brunswick, GA

Brunswick, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradwell Institute at Brunswick High School