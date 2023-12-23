The Atlanta Hawks (12-16), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena, face the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 5.7 points per game (scoring 106.4 points per game to rank 30th in the league while giving up 112.1 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA) and have a -155 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks put up 122.8 points per game (third in league) while giving up 122.9 per contest (28th in NBA). They have a -2 scoring differential.

The two teams average 229.2 points per game combined, 11.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 235 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Memphis is 11-16-0 ATS this season.

Atlanta has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 30.5 -111 28.3 Dejounte Murray 19.5 -120 20.1 Clint Capela 10.5 -118 11.7

Hawks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +12500 +6600 - Grizzlies +12500 +6600 -

