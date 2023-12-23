Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Grizzlies on December 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Desmond Bane and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at State Farm Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -108)
|3.5 (Over: +132)
|10.5 (Over: -128)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
- The 30.5 points prop bet over/under set for Young on Saturday is 2.2 more than his scoring average on the season (28.3).
- He has pulled down 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).
- Young's year-long assist average -- 11.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (10.5).
- Young has made 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -135)
|4.5 (Over: -161)
|2.5 (Over: +106)
- Saturday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 19.5. That is 0.6 less than his season average.
- His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Saturday.
- Murray has averaged 5.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
- He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
Clint Capela Props
|PTS
|REB
|10.5 (Over: -114)
|10.5 (Over: +102)
- The 10.5-point over/under set for Clint Capela on Saturday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average of 11.7.
- He has collected 10.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: -132)
|5.5 (Over: +122)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
- Bane's 24.7 points per game are 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- He has collected 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.
- Bane has dished out 5.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.
- Bane averages 3.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (4.5).
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: -104)
- The 21.5-point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Saturday equals his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).
- Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
