Should you bet on Jeremy Lauzon to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars meet up on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lauzon stats and insights

In three of 33 games this season, Lauzon has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Lauzon has no points on the power play.

Lauzon's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are conceding 97 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:14 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:14 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:02 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:00 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:48 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:57 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.