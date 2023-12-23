2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kennesaw State March Madness Resume | December 25
Will Kennesaw State be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Kennesaw State's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Kennesaw State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Kennesaw State ranks
|Record
|ASUN Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|219
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kennesaw State's best wins
Kennesaw State's best win this season came against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 127) in the RPI. Kennesaw State brought home the 79-76 in overtime win at home on December 5. In the victory against UNC Asheville, Terrell Burden amassed a team-best 24 points. Demond Robinson contributed 15 points.
Next best wins
- 79-77 over Northeastern (No. 158/RPI) on November 20
- 88-77 at home over Georgia State (No. 205/RPI) on December 2
- 84-77 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on December 9
- 94-84 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 336/RPI) on December 16
- 96-92 over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on November 19
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kennesaw State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- According to the RPI, the Owls have two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Kennesaw State faces the 16th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- The Owls have 17 games remaining this season, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records north of .500.
- Kennesaw St has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Kennesaw State's next game
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Kennesaw State Owls
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV Channel: B1G+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Kennesaw State games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.