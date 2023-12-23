The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

  • The Owls' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • This season, Kennesaw State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 45th.
  • The Owls put up an average of 86.7 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 74.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Kennesaw State has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 74.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Kennesaw State is scoring 90.4 points per game, 7.8 more than it is averaging away (82.6).
  • The Owls are conceding fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than away (86.2).
  • Kennesaw State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (9.6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than away (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate W 84-77 G.B. Hodge Center
12/16/2023 @ Presbyterian W 94-84 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/19/2023 Brescia W 91-59 KSU Convocation Center
12/23/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/6/2024 Queens - KSU Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.