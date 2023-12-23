The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) will look to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline BetMGM UNC Asheville (-4.5) 161.5 - - FanDuel UNC Asheville (-3.5) 160.5 -178 +146

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

Kennesaw State is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Owls have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

UNC Asheville is winless against the spread this season (0-7-0).

A total of five out of the Bulldogs' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

