The NHL lineup on Saturday is sure to please. The contests include the Calgary Flames taking on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of Saturday's NHL action.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!