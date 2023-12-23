The Nashville Predators, Ryan O'Reilly included, will meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on O'Reilly? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, O'Reilly has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 20:00 on the ice per game.

O'Reilly has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

O'Reilly has a point in 17 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

O'Reilly has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that O'Reilly goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 1 26 Points 0 13 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

