Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the ACC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. NC State

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 29-1

12-0 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 87-50 vs Old Dominion

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: ACC Network

2. Notre Dame

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

9-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th

116th Last Game: W 84-47 vs Western Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Syracuse

@ Syracuse Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: ACC Network

3. Duke

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-8

7-4 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 70-45 vs Toledo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Coppin State

Coppin State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

4. Louisville

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-2 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 59-51 vs Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Miami (FL)

@ Miami (FL) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: ACC Network

5. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 18-11

9-2 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd

173rd Last Game: W 76-43 vs William & Mary

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

6. Florida State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

9-3 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: W 110-45 vs Alabama State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

7. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 20-9

9-1 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th

111th Last Game: W 59-52 vs Jackson State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

8. Syracuse

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 19-10

10-1 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th

277th Last Game: W 85-43 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: ACC Network

9. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 19-11

9-3 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th

113th Last Game: W 81-50 vs South Carolina Upstate

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

10. North Carolina

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 16-14

8-4 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th

77th Last Game: W 61-52 vs Oklahoma

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: The CW

11. Virginia

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-15

8-3 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th

214th Last Game: W 82-56 vs Fordham

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: NC State

NC State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: ACC Network

12. Clemson

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-18

8-5 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: W 73-50 vs East Tennessee State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Carolina

@ North Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: The CW

13. Boston College

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-20

8-5 | 11-20 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th

250th Last Game: W 94-57 vs Bryant

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Duke

@ Duke Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

14. Wake Forest

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-26

4-8 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th

57th Last Game: W 66-59 vs Marshall

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: ACC Network

15. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-24

5-7 | 7-24 Overall Rank: 180th

180th Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st

261st Last Game: L 65-59 vs Georgia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game