The Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be up against the Indianapolis Colts' defense and Julian Blackmon in Week 16 action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Falcons receivers' matchup versus the Colts pass defense.

Falcons vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 91.8 7.1 39 109 7.74

Drake London vs. Julian Blackmon Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London's 769 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 87 times and has totaled 58 receptions and two touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Atlanta has 2,811 (200.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Falcons are just 26th in the league in points scored per game, at 18.4.

Atlanta is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 30.7 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Falcons air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 45 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (40.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Julian Blackmon & the Colts' Defense

Julian Blackmon has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 87 tackles, five TFL, and eight passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Indianapolis is 14th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,081) and sixth in passing touchdowns allowed (16).

So far this season, the Colts are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 24.5 points per game (21st in NFL).

Indianapolis has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Colts this season.

Drake London vs. Julian Blackmon Advanced Stats

Drake London Julian Blackmon Rec. Targets 87 45 Def. Targets Receptions 58 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 769 87 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 59.2 6.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 159 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

