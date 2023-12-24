How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Nevada on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will aim to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also taken four games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
- Georgia Tech is 7-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.
- The Yellow Jackets' 72.4 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.
- Georgia Tech has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
- The Yellow Jackets allowed 69 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
- At home, Georgia Tech sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|W 82-81
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|W 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Nevada
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.