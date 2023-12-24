The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will aim to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also taken four games in a row.

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Georgia Tech is 7-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.

The Yellow Jackets' 72.4 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.

Georgia Tech has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

The Yellow Jackets allowed 69 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.

At home, Georgia Tech sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule