Georgia Tech vs. Nevada: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 24
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Yellow Jackets, winners of four in a row.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nevada vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nevada Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nevada (-6.5)
|139.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Nevada (-6.5)
|140.5
|-285
|+230
Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Nevada has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- Wolf Pack games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The Yellow Jackets' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).
- The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
