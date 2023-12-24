A pair of streaking squads meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Yellow Jackets, winners of four in a row.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nevada vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Nevada (-6.5) 139.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Nevada (-6.5) 140.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Betting Trends

  • Georgia Tech has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Nevada has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • Wolf Pack games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • The Yellow Jackets' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).
  • The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

