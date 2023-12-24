Atlanta Falcons receiver Kyle Pitts will be up against the Indianapolis Colts and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Pitts has a 586-yard season on 47 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 78 occasions, and averages 41.9 yards.

Pitts vs. the Colts

Pitts vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed 15 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 220.1 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the 14th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Colts' defense ranks sixth in the NFL by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-111)

Pitts Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pitts has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 71.4% of his games (10 of 14).

Pitts has 18.1% of his team's target share (78 targets on 430 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (61st in NFL play), picking up 586 yards on 78 passes thrown his way.

In two of 14 games this year, Pitts has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (8.0%).

Pitts has been targeted five times in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts).

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

