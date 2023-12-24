With the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) and the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) matching up on December 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Taylor Heinicke and Gardner Minshew will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Falcons vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Taylor Heinicke vs. Gardner Minshew Matchup

Taylor Heinicke 2023 Stats Gardner Minshew 3 Games Played 13 55.4% Completion % 63.3% 498 (166.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,739 (210.7) 3 Touchdowns 14 1 Interceptions 8 68 (22.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 57 (4.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Taylor Heinicke Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 200.5 yards

: Over/Under 200.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Colts Defensive Stats

This season, the Colts have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 27th in the NFL by giving up 24.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 21st in the NFL with 347.5 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis has ceded 3,081 total passing yards (14th in NFL) and rank 20th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Against the run, the Colts rank 26th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 127.4, and they rank 31st in rushing touchdowns allowed (20).

Defensively, Indianapolis ranks 18th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 56.8%. It is 18th in third-down percentage allowed at 37.2%.

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 219.5 yards

: Over/Under 219.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Falcons Defensive Stats

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.