Hawks vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (13-18) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) as just 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hawks vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-1.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 21 games this season that finished with a combined score over 234.5 points.
- Atlanta has a 245.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 11.1 more points than this game's total.
- Atlanta has a 7-22-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Hawks have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 5-8, a 38.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hawks vs Bulls Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|4
|12.9%
|110
|232.7
|112.4
|235.3
|220.7
|Hawks
|21
|72.4%
|122.7
|232.7
|122.9
|235.3
|238.4
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, over its last 10 contests.
- The Hawks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.083, 1-11-0 record) than away (.353, 6-11-0).
- The Hawks score 10.3 more points per game (122.7) than the Bulls give up to opponents (112.4).
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, Atlanta is 7-18 against the spread and 12-13 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|7-22
|5-11
|19-10
|Bulls
|15-16
|5-8
|18-13
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Hawks
|Bulls
|122.7
|110
|3
|27
|7-18
|5-0
|12-13
|4-1
|122.9
|112.4
|27
|9
|3-0
|14-13
|3-0
|13-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.