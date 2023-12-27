On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Cody Glass going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Glass stats and insights

Glass has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Glass has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Glass recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:23 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:49 Home W 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:17 Away L 4-0 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:07 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 7-5 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 1:46 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

