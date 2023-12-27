Gordon County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Gordon County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Gordon County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gordon Central High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
