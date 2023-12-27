On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Gustav Nyquist going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In five of 34 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus seven assists.

He has a 7.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:59 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:03 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 4-3 SO

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

