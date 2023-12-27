The Texas Bowl will see the Oklahoma State Cowboys play the Texas A&M Aggies. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M?

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas A&M 30, Oklahoma State 28

Texas A&M 30, Oklahoma State 28 Oklahoma State has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-2).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cowboys have a 0-0 record (winning 75% of their games).

This season, Texas A&M has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Aggies have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+3.5)



Texas A&M (+3.5) In 12 Oklahoma State games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

In Texas A&M's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Aggies are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55)



Over (55) This season, seven of Oklahoma State's 13 games have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 55 points.

There have been six Texas A&M games that have finished with a combined score over 55 points this season.

The point total for the contest of 55 is 8.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma State (29.5 points per game) and Texas A&M (34.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 54.7 52.9 Implied Total AVG 30.5 31.8 29.2 ATS Record 7-5-0 4-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 3-0 1-2

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 49.6 55.5 Implied Total AVG 34.2 36.7 30.6 ATS Record 5-6-1 4-3-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-4-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 5-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

