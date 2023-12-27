Best Bets & Odds for the Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Game – Wednesday, December 27
The Texas Bowl will see the Oklahoma State Cowboys play the Texas A&M Aggies. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M?
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas A&M 30, Oklahoma State 28
- Oklahoma State has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-2).
- When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cowboys have a 0-0 record (winning 75% of their games).
- This season, Texas A&M has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Aggies have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas A&M (+3.5)
- In 12 Oklahoma State games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cowboys have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- In Texas A&M's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Aggies are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (55)
- This season, seven of Oklahoma State's 13 games have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 55 points.
- There have been six Texas A&M games that have finished with a combined score over 55 points this season.
- The point total for the contest of 55 is 8.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma State (29.5 points per game) and Texas A&M (34.2 points per game).
Splits Tables
Oklahoma State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.8
|54.7
|52.9
|Implied Total AVG
|30.5
|31.8
|29.2
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|3-3-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|2-1
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-2
|3-0
|1-2
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.1
|49.6
|55.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.2
|36.7
|30.6
|ATS Record
|5-6-1
|4-3-0
|1-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|3-4-0
|4-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|5-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-1
|0-3
