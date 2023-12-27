Richmond County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Richmond County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Richmond County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hephzibah High School at Jenkins County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TW Josey High School at Lucy C Laney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 4B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
