Richmond County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Richmond County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hephzibah High School at Jenkins County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27

4:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TW Josey High School at Lucy C Laney High School