For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan McDonagh a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

McDonagh has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:28 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:19 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:30 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:33 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:54 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:14 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:08 Away W 4-3 SO

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

