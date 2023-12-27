Should you wager on Ryan O'Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

In 10 of 34 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Hurricanes this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated eight goals and five assists.

He has a 17.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:30 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:54 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:58 Away W 4-3 SO

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

