Will Thomas Novak Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 27?
When the Nashville Predators take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Thomas Novak light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Novak stats and insights
- Novak has scored in five of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Novak has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Novak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:25
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:28
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|17:27
|Home
|L 7-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.