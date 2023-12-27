On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Tyson Barrie going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Barrie stats and insights

  • In one of 30 games this season, Barrie scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • Barrie has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Barrie's shooting percentage is 2.6%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Barrie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:37 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:44 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:07 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

