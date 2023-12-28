Irwin County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Irwin County, Georgia is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Irwin County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Irwin County High School at Tift County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Tifton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
