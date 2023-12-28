The Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) will meet the Georgetown Hoyas (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kennesaw State vs. Georgetown Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kennesaw State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyndall Golden: 3.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK

3.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK Carly Hooks: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Keyarah Berry: 9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Trynce Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Players to Watch

Kelsey Ransom: 15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Brianna Scott: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Graceann Bennett: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Alex Cowan: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mya Bembry: 4.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.