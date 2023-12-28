The Georgetown Hoyas (9-2) will visit the Kennesaw State Owls (4-7) after victories in five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

The Hoyas score only 2.5 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (61.9).

Georgetown has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.

Kennesaw State is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.

The 54.0 points per game the Owls score are 6.5 more points than the Hoyas allow (47.5).

When Kennesaw State scores more than 47.5 points, it is 4-5.

Georgetown is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 54.0 points.

This year the Owls are shooting 34.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Hoyas give up.

The Hoyas make 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 13.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%

13.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG% Carly Hooks: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Kyndall Golden: 2.4 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 37.5 FG%

2.4 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 37.5 FG% Trynce Taylor: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.1 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.1 FG% Keyarah Berry: 6.9 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Kennesaw State Schedule