The Georgetown Hoyas (9-2) will visit the Kennesaw State Owls (4-7) after victories in five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
  TV: ESPN+
Kennesaw State vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

  • The Hoyas score only 2.5 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (61.9).
  • Georgetown has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.
  • Kennesaw State is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.
  • The 54.0 points per game the Owls score are 6.5 more points than the Hoyas allow (47.5).
  • When Kennesaw State scores more than 47.5 points, it is 4-5.
  • Georgetown is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 54.0 points.
  • This year the Owls are shooting 34.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Hoyas give up.
  • The Hoyas make 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kennesaw State Leaders

  • Prencis Harden: 13.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%
  • Carly Hooks: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Kyndall Golden: 2.4 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 37.5 FG%
  • Trynce Taylor: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.1 FG%
  • Keyarah Berry: 6.9 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Kennesaw State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Belmont L 65-54 KSU Convocation Center
12/20/2023 San Diego State L 75-52 Rubin Arena
12/21/2023 Providence W 53-51 Rubin Arena
12/28/2023 Georgetown - KSU Convocation Center
1/2/2024 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
1/6/2024 Queens (NC) - KSU Convocation Center

