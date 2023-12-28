Lowndes County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lowndes County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lowndes County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Broward Preparatory School at Valdosta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
