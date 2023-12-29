Bogdan Bogdanovic's Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Bogdanovic tallied 22 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-113 loss against the Bulls.

In this article we will break down Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.9 21.7 Rebounds -- 3.4 3.8 Assists -- 2.7 3.1 PRA -- 24 28.6 PR -- 21.3 25.5 3PM 3.5 3.5 4.1



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Kings

Bogdanovic has taken 14.3 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 14.2% and 13.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 22.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.5 per game.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.6 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 117.9 points per contest.

The Kings allow 43.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 16th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings are 22nd in the league, allowing 27.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are 11th in the league, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 32 17 8 3 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.