The Nashville Predators, Colton Sissons included, will play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Sissons' props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Colton Sissons vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Sissons has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 16:46 on the ice per game.

Sissons has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 35 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 17 of 35 games this season, Sissons has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 35 games this year, Sissons has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Sissons hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Sissons going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 119 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 35 Games 2 20 Points 1 11 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

