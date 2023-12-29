Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Kings on December 29, 2023
Domantas Sabonis and Trae Young are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks square off at State Farm Arena on Friday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).
Hawks vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
|11.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- Friday's over/under for Young is 29.5 points. That's 1.4 more than his season average of 28.1.
- He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).
- Young has averaged 11.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (11.5).
- Young has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: +110)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- The 20.5-point prop bet set for Dejounte Murray on Friday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Friday.
- Murray's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet.
- He drains 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).
Clint Capela Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -111)
|10.5 (Over: -114)
- Clint Capela is averaging 12 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 10.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|21.5 (Over: -114)
|12.5 (Over: -132)
|7.5 (Over: -139)
- Sabonis' 19.4 points per game are 2.1 less than Friday's over/under.
- He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 12.5).
- Sabonis averages 7.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
|6.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: +126)
- The 30.5 point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 0.3 more than his scoring average on the season (30.2).
- He has collected 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).
- Fox's year-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Fox has averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
