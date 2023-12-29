Friday's game that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) versus the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at Assembly Hall should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-71 in favor of Indiana, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 85, Kennesaw State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-14.3)

Indiana (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 156.1

Indiana is 5-5-0 against the spread, while Kennesaw State's ATS record this season is 6-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hoosiers are 5-5-0 and the Owls are 8-2-0.

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls have a +118 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They're putting up 85.4 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and are giving up 76.3 per contest to rank 298th in college basketball.

The 42.3 rebounds per game Kennesaw State accumulates rank 18th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 41.3.

Kennesaw State knocks down 3.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.5 (39th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

Kennesaw State has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.0 (206th in college basketball) while forcing 14.8 (35th in college basketball).

