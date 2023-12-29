The Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) play the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on B1G+.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

The Owls have shot at a 44% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

This season, Kennesaw State has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.4% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 47th.

The Owls put up an average of 85.4 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 72.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Kennesaw State is 9-2.

Kennesaw State is putting up more points at home (90.4 per game) than away (80.5).

In 2023-24 the Owls are allowing 22.4 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than on the road (85).

Kennesaw State sinks more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (31%).

