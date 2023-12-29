The Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) play the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

  • The Owls have shot at a 44% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
  • This season, Kennesaw State has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.4% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 47th.
  • The Owls put up an average of 85.4 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 72.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 72.3 points, Kennesaw State is 9-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

  • Kennesaw State is putting up more points at home (90.4 per game) than away (80.5).
  • In 2023-24 the Owls are allowing 22.4 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than on the road (85).
  • Kennesaw State sinks more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (31%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Presbyterian W 94-84 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/19/2023 Brescia W 91-59 KSU Convocation Center
12/23/2023 @ UNC Asheville L 79-70 Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/6/2024 Queens - KSU Convocation Center
1/10/2024 Stetson - KSU Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.