The Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) will play the Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Demond Robinson: 13.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Terrell Burden: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Simeon Cottle: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Adekokoya: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Rongie Gordon: 4.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 16.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Trey Galloway: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 196th 74.3 Points Scored 85.5 22nd 234th 73.1 Points Allowed 77.0 305th 285th 33.9 Rebounds 44.0 11th 307th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 12.1 25th 361st 3.4 3pt Made 9.2 54th 130th 14.3 Assists 16.3 47th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 12.0 200th

