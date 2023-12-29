Can we count on Luke Evangelista scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

  • Evangelista has scored in three of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Evangelista's shooting percentage is 6.6%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:44 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:11 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:42 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

