The Nashville Predators, with Luke Evangelista, take the ice Friday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Evangelista available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Luke Evangelista vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

Evangelista's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:33 per game on the ice, is 0.

In three of 34 games this season, Evangelista has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 34 games this year, Evangelista has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Evangelista has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Evangelista hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Evangelista going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 1 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

