Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Red Wings on December 29, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Alex DeBrincat, Filip Forsberg and others in the Detroit Red Wings-Nashville Predators matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Forsberg's 16 goals and 22 assists in 35 games for Nashville add up to 38 total points on the season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Ryan O'Reilly is a key piece of the offense for Nashville with 29 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 15 assists in 35 games.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Roman Josi has netted seven goals on the season, chipping in 21 assists.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
DeBrincat has been a major player for Detroit this season, with 34 points in 35 games.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 18
|2
|0
|2
|4
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Dylan Larkin has totaled 29 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
