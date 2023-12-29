Richmond County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Richmond County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richmond County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Augusta Preparatory Day School at Alleluia Community School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Martinez, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swainsboro High School at Glenn Hills High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hephzibah High School at Lucy C Laney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.