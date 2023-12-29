Saddiq Bey plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Bey, in his most recent game (December 26 loss against the Bulls), put up 13 points and eight rebounds.

We're going to examine Bey's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 13.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 7.5 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 20.6 22.1 PR -- 19.3 20.7 3PM 2.5 1.8 1.8



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Bey has made 4.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.6% of his team's total makes.

Bey is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 14th in possessions per game with 104.6. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 117.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Kings have conceded 43.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

Giving up 27.2 assists per game, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 27 14 2 0 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.