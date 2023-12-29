Tattnall County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Tattnall County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Tattnall County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffee High School at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Reidsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coffee County Middle School at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
