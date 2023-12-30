Cobb County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Cobb County, Georgia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Cobb High School at Rome High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Cobb Christian School at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
