The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cody Glass light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Glass stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Glass scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Glass has no points on the power play.

Glass' shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Glass recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:24 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:23 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:49 Home W 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:17 Away L 4-0 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:07 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.