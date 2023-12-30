Douglas County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
If you reside in Douglas County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at New Manchester High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troup County High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
