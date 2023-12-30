College Football Bowl Game Computer Picks & Predictions
According to our projections, the best bet against the spread out of 39 FBS postseason matchups is Florida State (+19.5) -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.
See computer picks and insights for that game and more in this article.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Florida State +19.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 1.8 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Tulane +11.5 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 3.9 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Maryland +6.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 6.0 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Ohio +1.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 10.7 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Boise State +6.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 5.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 41.5 - Oregon State vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Total: 55.0 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 40.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Projected Total: 51.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 44.5 - Georgia vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Total: 53.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 47.5 - SMU vs. Boston College
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 46.5 - UTSA vs. Marshall
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
