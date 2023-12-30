The Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) hope to build on a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

This season, the Georgia Bulldogs have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 48% of shots the Alabama A&M Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Georgia is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs sit at 266th.

The 73.9 points per game the Georgia Bulldogs put up are 13.9 fewer points than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs allow (87.8).

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Georgia fared better at home last season, scoring 70.8 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.

Defensively the Georgia Bulldogs were better at home last season, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 in away games.

In home games, Georgia averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.3%).

