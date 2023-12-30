The Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) hope to build on a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Georgia Bulldogs have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 48% of shots the Alabama A&M Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Georgia is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.
  • The Georgia Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs sit at 266th.
  • The 73.9 points per game the Georgia Bulldogs put up are 13.9 fewer points than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs allow (87.8).

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Georgia fared better at home last season, scoring 70.8 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Georgia Bulldogs were better at home last season, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 in away games.
  • In home games, Georgia averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.3%).

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 High Point W 66-58 Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 94-82 Stegeman Coliseum
12/22/2023 North Florida W 78-60 Stegeman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Alabama A&M - Stegeman Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
1/10/2024 Arkansas - Stegeman Coliseum

