The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) travel to face the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) after dropping nine consecutive road games. It starts at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Alabama A&M matchup.

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends

Georgia has compiled a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.

Georgia Bulldogs games have hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

Alabama A&M has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, eight out of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Georgia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 Georgia is 83rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Georgia Bulldogs' national championship odds are the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).

Georgia has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

